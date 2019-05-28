You'll Wish You Were As Excited About Anything As This Black Labrador Is About Swimming In The Ocean

Small Business Month is almost over, but it's not too late to get 45% off (plus a free 1TB Seagate external HD on select products). So whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need.
The Defender is so deliriously unsuited on narrow city streets that just trying it feels like a perverse triumph, and when you somehow do manage to laboriously fumble and wriggle your way into a parallel parking spot, the relief you feel afterwards has that same sense of long-sigh release as a long-postponed pee.
"I first thought there was something wrong with my car or autopilot was not working well in the rain when it swerved hard into the other lane.... It wasn't until I looked at the dash cam that it saved me a moderate accident."