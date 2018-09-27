CAN FIRE CAST A SHADOW?

You'll Learn A Lot About Chemistry Listening To This Guy Explain 'Dark' Flames

3 diggs
Low-pressure sodium lights can absorb certain frequencies of light while producing others.
The Action Lab
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals