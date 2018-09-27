You'll Learn A Lot About Chemistry Listening To This Guy Explain 'Dark' Flames

Right now you can get up to $150 in Visa gift card credit when you switch your internet to AT&T. Service starts at just $50 a month, with no activation fees or hidden costs. This offer ends in a few days, so check it out now.
Elon Musk's legal issues continue to mount, with reports breaking on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into the Tesla CEO's tweets about taking the car company private.
After a three-and-a-half year journey through space, Japan's MINERVA-II1 rovers successfully descended onto the Rgyugu asteroid, making them the world's first rovers to land on the surface of an asteroid.
The most surprising sitcom in recent memory ended it's second season with another in a long line of risky moves. Now that critics have seen tonight's premiere, it's time to find out if the latest gambit has paid off.