This Bird Keeping Perfect Balance On A Boat In Rough Water Is Mesmerizing

In some cases, the Google block means apps won't work at all, like Lyft and Uber, or Spotify, whose music is hosted in Google Cloud. The more frequent effect of the Google block though is that the internet itself slows down dramatically for me.
The continental United States is 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was a century ago. Seas at the coasts are nine inches higher. The damage is mounting from these fundamental changes, and Americans are living it. These are their stories.
According to police, two people allegedly attacked Smollett and poured an unknown chemical substance on him, according to police. At some point, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the man's neck before both offenders fled the scene, police said.