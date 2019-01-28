A FEATHERED METRONOME

This Bird Keeping Perfect Balance On A Boat In Rough Water Is Mesmerizing

0 diggs
Tired from the back and forth of the sailing vessel it was perched on, this bird decided to just give up and go with the flow.
Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
IT'S ALREADY HAPPENING

2 diggs Washington Post
The continental United States is 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was a century ago. Seas at the coasts are nine inches higher. The damage is mounting from these fundamental changes, and Americans are living it. These are their stories.