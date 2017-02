SHADOW PUPPET Every Day In Bill Murray's 'Groundhog Day' Played Out Simultaneously

YouTuber Neil Fennell juxtaposed the 37 unique timelines shown in "Groundhog Day" to play out at the same time. What's more harrowing is the timelines the film doesn't show. Many theorize that poor Phil Connors was trapped in Punxsutawney for 33 years (the guy did become fluent in French and ice sculpture after all).