Armed with a self-identified feminist conviction, they are often quick to deem the criminality of brutal physical attacks as the barometer for abuse — dismissing the precariousness of women rendered by institutional discrimination as self-imposed victimhood.
Why spend a few minutes lying on a mattress in the store when you could try one for 100 nights — in your bedroom? Lull's reinvented memory foam is responsive, durable and incredibly comfortable. Try it out now while they're offering $50 off, free shipping and a 100-night trial (or your money back).