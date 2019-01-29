The Biggest Salamander In Japan Is Pretty Freaking Big

The Kurdish region of Iraq is home to spectacular peaks, wild rivers and fiercely hospitable people, and it could be the Middle East's next big adventure tourism destination. But there's one small catch: it's still dangerous as hell.
Desperate for data on its competitors, Facebook has been secretly paying people to install a "Facebook Research" VPN that lets the company suck in all of a user's phone and web activity, similar to Facebook's Onavo Protect app that Apple banned in June and that was removed in August.
In 1975, scientists at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, dreamt up ideas for habitats that could house human civilization in space. Rick Guidice was a freelance illustrator with a background in architecture when NASA tasked him with creating the artistic renderings.