BEAUTY OF A BEAST

The Biggest Salamander In Japan Is Pretty Freaking Big

1 digg
"I feel like my entire head can fit inside its mouth, but that's not a place you'd like to find yourself."
Brave Wilderness
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'NOTHING WILL COME EASY'

13 diggs Outside Online
The Kurdish region of Iraq is home to spectacular peaks, wild rivers and fiercely hospitable people, and it could be the Middle East's next big adventure tourism destination. But there's one small catch: it's still dangerous as hell.
LOOKING AHEAD

7 diggs artsy.net
In 1975, scientists at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, dreamt up ideas for habitats that could house human civilization in space. Rick Guidice was a freelance illustrator with a background in architecture when NASA tasked him with creating the artistic renderings.