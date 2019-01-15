Divers Get Way, Way Too Close To 20-Foot Great White Shark

For more than 30 years, the "Die Hard" star has excelled at portraying the everyman in an extraordinary situation, often with blockbuster box office results. But why has critical success eluded this most ordinary of movie stars?
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The internet makes retail arbitrage profitable, the economy can't grow forever and the one company trying to beat Google at their own game.
Betterhelp.com connects you with a professional therapist in under 24 hours. Anything you share is confidential. You can schedule secure video or phone sessions plus get unlimited messaging with your therapist.
Colin O'Brady and Louis Rudd spent almost two months racing across Antarctica, a journey that killed an explorer who attempted it in 2016. Back in warmer climes, they spoke about the race of a lifetime.
It's true that the liberal powers that emerged victorious after 1989 are suffering self-inflicted body blows to their professed ideology. But seeing these body blows as being delivered on behalf of a rival “illiberalism” is a dangerous misdiagnosis.