THIS IS HOW YOU LOSE A LIMB

Divers Get Way, Way Too Close To 20-Foot Great White Shark

On the one hand, stop crowding animals in their natural habitat. On the other hand, *that's a 20-foot great white, get the hell away before you die.*
Via Newsflare
WHAT WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

2 diggs
​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The internet makes retail arbitrage profitable, the economy can't grow forever and the one company trying to beat Google at their own game.
CORN RUINS EVERYTHING AROUND ME

The Atlantic
When Christine Robinson was first diagnosed with a corn allergy 17 years ago, she remembers thinking, "No more popcorn, no more tacos. I can do this." Then she tried to put salt on her tomatoes.
A NEW-ISH WORLD ORDER

the-american-interest.com
It's true that the liberal powers that emerged victorious after 1989 are suffering self-inflicted body blows to their professed ideology. But seeing these body blows as being delivered on behalf of a rival “illiberalism” is a dangerous misdiagnosis.