Bibimbap Master Esther Choi Details How To Make Her Favorite Dish

Tesla filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging that a former employee hacked the company's system and transferred "gigabytes" of data to unnamed third parties. The lawsuit may align with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent claim of "sabotage" by an ex-worker.
On Wednesday morning, the European Parliament voted in favor of a proposal to change EU copyright law, known as the Copyright in the Digital Single Market. Copyright and internet experts believe it will destroy the web as we've come to know it.
Earlier this spring, a clip of a little girl absolutely shredding the skins on Zep's "Good Times Bad Times" impressed millions. Apparently, one of those millions was the legendary band's lead singer, Robert Plant.
My "Mario Kart" reflexes aren't what they used to be, but I am better at data science than I was as a fourth grader, so in this post I'll use data to finally answer the question "Who is the best character in 'Mario Kart'?"