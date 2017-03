PEOPLE LOVE CHOICE BETWEEN EVILS Betsy DeVos Compares School Choice To Picking Between Uber, Lyft, And Taxis

At a presentation on Brookings' annual school choice rankings, Betsy DeVos gave this keynote speech. Yes — public schools should be disrupted by one company run by an alleged sexist party boy and another that wants to be your "woke boyfriend" alternative. Rideshare comparison begins at 31:45.