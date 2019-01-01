Engineer Explains What To Look For In An Automatic Transmission

"The Long Night" has gotten mixed reviews — some viewers and critics loved it, others felt its treatment of [spoilers] left something to be desired. But everyone agreed on one thing: the episode was super dark!
For the past several decades, inequality has been on the rise in developed and developing countries alike. But in an age of widening divides between rich and poor, South Africa stands out because of its squandered hopes.
Lawns do provide some benefits: Green spaces help reduce the urban heat island effect. They can help restore groundwater and reduce urban flooding, and because they're plants, they help pull a small amount of carbon dioxide out of the air. But, on balance, lawns are awful for the planet.