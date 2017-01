Bank of AQI400+ smog rolling into Beijing just now - within 20 minutes https://t.co/jbk3byT37C #beijing #airpocalypse #smog pic.twitter.com/Sf5Zom6F9M

Terrifying Timelapse Shows Smog Cloud Swallowing Beijing

Beijing has been afflicted by extra heavy smog in recent days, and a resident captured this timelapse of a gigantic, thick smog cloud rolling through the city over the course of 20 minutes.