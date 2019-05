FACETUNE'ING INTO OBLIVION YouTuber 'ContraPoints' Masterfully Untangles Our Society's Obsession With Beauty

"As a transgender woman... when I try to psychoanalyze myself, I find that my desire to look female, to look feminine and to look beautiful are not exactly the same but they're so woven so tightly that it's kind of difficult to untangle them... the truth is I don't just want to look female, I want to be beautiful."