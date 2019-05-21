Trailers for the latest in Disney's line of big budget remakes of their classic animated films haven't made Guy Ritchie's take on "Aladdin" look so hot. Can Will Smith and company pull it off, or will audiences leave feeling blue?
Set 15 years after the last movie from the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" era, this new CBS: All Access show will follow Jean-Luc Picard's continuing journey — and finally push the "Trek" story towards the 25th century.
Rubbernecking is bad — it intrudes on tragic situations, it slows down traffic and it's just not great. This German policeman had enough after a crash on the Autobahn, and came up with a new way to shame rubberneckers.
Researchers around the world are racing to produce a material that, at room temperature, conducts electricity without losing energy to resistance. This new paper sets the temperature-to-beat at -23 Celsius or -9.67 Fahrenheit — technically room temperature, if you were to open the window during polar vortex conditions in the Midwest.
Disney's live-action "Aladdin," a tentpole film featuring actors of Tunisian, Egyptian, Indian, and Iranian heritage, is a breakthrough for representation in Hollywood. This is the story of the hundred years before it.
Late last year, Eliot Curtis volunteered to fix a vintage "analog music modular instrument" owned by the music department at Cal State University East Bay. And when he found some residue stuck under a knob, he didn't realize it was LSD.