Poor Bear Cub Finds Himself Floating Downriver With His Head Stuck In A Bucket

Peak Design has done it again. Their new Travel Backpack is durable, beautiful and endlessly adaptable. With a range of packing tools, it provides a single organized space to carry it all: clothes, shoes, toiletries, adapters and all your photo gear.
While it pays to be cunning in almost any setting, some scientists propose that foreign, volatile environments like cities demand an especially broad range of cognitive abilities. Eventually, the thinking goes, cities may bend evolution enough to make whole populations of animals within them smarter.
Very few Americans in public life, however, particularly those who might want to win an election to office, have come forward to announce their nonbelief, as a matter of public pride, to a wide audience.