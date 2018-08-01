SOMEONE CALL OSHA

Car Narrowly Escapes Disaster While Driving Past Construction Site

0 diggs
If you have a fear of things randomly falling from the sky onto you, maybe don't watch this.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Better Management Tools Means Less Unnecessary Meetings

5 diggs monday.com
monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
BUILT TO LAST, MADE FOR NOBODY?

0 diggs Fast Company
The model of sustainability through high-quality things has the unfortunate reputation of being elitist. Even more unfortunately, that reputation is accurate.
LAWRENCE KASDAN: 'HE'S NOT THAT SMART'

0 diggs UPROXX
Let's go through all of Han Solo's major moments in the Original Trilogy where he has to make some key decisions and we can decide.