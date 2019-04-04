The Debate Over BC/AD Or BCE/CE Is More Complicated Than You'd Think

The Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois isn't affiliated at all with the fast-food chain and is the one restaurant in the US with a trademark that Burger King's parent company has been unable to wrest away.
2019 represents the 40th anniversary year for Coppola's all-time war epic, "Apocalypse Now," and to celebrate the occasion, Coppola has apparently committed himself toward a task he's already taken on once before.
Abigail Disney, 59, is an activist and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker. She is also the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, making her an heiress to the Disney family fortune (she declines to say how much she inherited, but has given away over $70 million since she turned 21).