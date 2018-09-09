HIT AND RUN

All The Good That Unfolds When You Hit Non-Newtonian Fluid With A Baseball Bat

1 digg
And while we're at it, why not hit a coke can, a coconut and an orange with a bat and watch it all unravel in slow-mo? The sky's the limit.
Beyond the press
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'GUNS DON'T KILL PEOPLE; BULLETS DO'

7 diggs The New York Times
Sold from vending machines in Pennsylvania, feed depots in Nevada, pharmacies in Georgia and jewelry stores in Texas, ammunition is in many states easier to buy than cold medicine. But in California, which already enforces some of the nation's most restrictive gun laws, there is a movement underway against the unfettered sale of bullets.