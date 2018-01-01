THANK GOD HE HAS A SENSE OF HUMOR

Man's BASE Jump... Does Not Go At All Like He'd Expected

1 digg
Unless what he wanted was to make a surprise landing in someone's backyard tree.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals