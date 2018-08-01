VOX HERO

Teen Boy Crushes Cover Of 'Barracuda' By Heart

Heart's Ann Wilson has one of the most distinct and strong female voices in rock history, and this band of kids — Nick and the Groove — absolutely nail the the group's biggest hit.
Nick and the Groove via Reddit
