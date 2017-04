'CLOSE BUT NO CIGARETTE' Dude Finishes A 100-Mile Super Marathon 6 Seconds Too Late

In the 30 year history of the Barkley Marathons 100 Mile Race, only 15 people have ever finished it within the 60 hour time limit. Here, we have Gary Robbins, who collapsed at the finish line after getting lost on the trail, accidentally taking a shortcut and finishing at 60 hours, 0 minutes and 6 seconds. Woof.