IS USING BANANAS THAT BANANAS?

Can You Use Bananas As Engine Oil? An Experiment

0 diggs
This guy sticks some bananas into a blender, names the slop "BW-30" and, after a few careful tests, pours it into a lawnmower to find out what will happen.
Project Farm
