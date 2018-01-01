We know when the next iPhone event will take place (September 12, 10:00 a.m. PDT), and we know that it'll introduce some new iPhones (bigger, more colorful). But what we don't know, is what the deal is with this circle.
The rise of the #MeToo movement has meant a new understanding of just how bad restaurant culture has gotten for those who work in the industry. But awareness hasn't necessarily brought about a whole lot of change. So we asked six chefs and restaurateurs to sit down and figure out what it takes to fix an industry.
Investigative reporter Susan Greene saw police officers surrounding a nearly naked handcuffed black man on the sidewalk in Denver and took out her phone. They then arrested her and told her to "act like a lady."