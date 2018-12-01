This bank is announcing a groundbreaking offer for its miles-earning cards, and it's news that many of us have been waiting to hear for years. Starting in December, this card will become a flexible points currency with real power. Partner offer, terms apply.
Yearly maintenance for the Bugatti Veyron is rumored to cost tens of thousands of dollars, particularly because it requires extensive disassembly of the rear bodywork in order to access certain components.
"I still can't comprehend that there are humans riding on the top of this lone white streak into the great black open," wrote astronaut Alexander Gerst about this footage of the Soyuz MS-11 entering orbit. Same, Alexander. Same.
Like many wellness trends devoted to improving the aesthetics and overall performance of the vagina and the area surrounding it, vaginal lightening is often attributed to the widespread prevalence of internet porn.