This Backwards Skateboard Trick Is So Impressive It Looks Like The Video Was Reversed

All told, including the contributions of individual families and the government (in the form of student loans, grants and other assistance), Americans spend about $30,000 per student a year — nearly twice as much as the average developed country.
Recent hits like "Crazy Rich Asians," "Set It Up" and "To All the Boys I Loved Before" suggest that the romantic comedy is experiencing a revival. But the genre was never dead; Hollywood was just making the wrong versions of it.
Some drivers described a variety of alleged abuses, including lack of overtime pay, missing wages, intimidation and favoritism. Many of these drivers also described a physically demanding work environment in which, under strict time constraints, they felt pressured to drive at dangerously high speeds, blow stop signs and urinate in bottles on their trucks.
Seventeen years after the start of the "Post 9/11 World," we still struggle to make sense of such an event, and continue to feel the shockwaves and consequences it gave rise to. Here, we've selected works that we believe best illuminate and unravel the vast implications of that day.
Scientific research has shown how children learn to read and how they should be taught. But many educators don't know the science and, in some cases, actively resist it. As a result, millions of kids are being set up to fail.