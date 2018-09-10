RISING ABOVE

This Backwards Skateboard Trick Is So Impressive It Looks Like The Video Was Reversed

Jumping up a set of stairs when you're riding a skateboard normally is no easy matter. This is just ridiculous.
Via Jukin
