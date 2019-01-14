SHE SHOOTS, SHE SCORES

Tween With Perfect Aim Shoots Her Straw Wrapper At The Family Toddler

0 diggs
Normally, we wouldn't celebrate anyone flicking anything at a baby, but this is too perfect and the baby doesn't seem to mind.
Jessica Winters via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
SUIT DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Custom Apparel Retailer Indochino Has Taken The Made-To-Measure Suit Market By Storm

0 diggs indochino.com
Whether you’re looking for the perfect wedding-wear, or just trying to find something to spice up your office wardrobe, Indochino has hundreds of fabric colors and patterns to choose from. For those of you with an eye for the small details, each suit is fully customizable — from lapel style and lining all the way down to button color.