Baby With A Weave On His Head Is Dumbstruck By The Circumstances He Has Found Himself In

The only mortgage application process that is 100% online, Better Mortgage helps you get pre-approval in less than three minutes. Pre-approval gives you a realistic idea of how much house you can afford — the first step in the home-buying process.
If you've ever wished you could recreate the iconic scene in Star Wars, where Luke Skywalker discovers a holographic message of Princess Leia, pretty much kicking off the entire franchise, you can now get a lot closer to that dream.
Lately, the air has been crackling with financial resentment. Tweets and articles about money—about, say, how Kylie Jenner is a self-made billionaire, or how two rich college graduates chose their expensive apartment in Kips Bay, or how one young woman lives in New York on an intern's salary and a generous parental allowance—have extended themselves, like steel rods, into our atmosphere of extreme inequality.
In January 2012, journalist Michael Scott Moore was captured by a gang of pirates during a reporting trip in central Somalia. He would spend a total of 32 months in captivity. Here, Moore tells the story of the day he tried to escape.