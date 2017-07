HOW?? What Is This Baby Seal Doing In The Middle Of A Field Six Miles Away From Sea?

Upon finding this sea doggy, the man called the Department of Conservation to ask what to do. He was instructed to let nature take its course and leave the little guy where he found him. The man is now facing a potential fine of $250,000 for bringing the seal back to the sea, which is a less happy ending to this story than we would have hoped.