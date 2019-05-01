THIS IS... CUTE, MAYBE???

Guy Collects Seashell While Diving, Ends Up Discovering A Baby Octopus Inside

0 diggs
It's almost incredible how teeny tiny the creature is compared to the seashell it had inhabited.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
SALES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Parade Of Savings Is On

2 diggs store.hp.com
HP's Memorial Day Sale starts now! Save up to 61% on PCs, accessories, and more!
PUTTING THE PRO IN PROCRASTINATE

0 diggs The Atlantic
It's not hard to spot people about to miss a flight. They're weaving between on-time travelers at a speed somewhere between a power walk and a sprint, or they're elbow-dancing their way to the front of the TSA line to plead their case for immediate screening.