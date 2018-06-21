Baby Moose Really Has A Bone To Pick With A Tree Stump

Gale Galligan's "Jon" imagines Jon Arbuckle as a humble cartoonist. He teaches a class on cartooning. He gets pre-dinner party nerves. He loves his cat and his dog. It's all there, but with a level of emotional depth and earnestness that somehow just cuts through the grease of existing in the year 2018.
News this week of Tesla suing a potential whistleblower over allegations of sabotage are the latest bumps in what has been a year of factory safety concerns, union busting and missed production targets.