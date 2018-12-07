Baby Manatee Swims Up To A Kayak And Latches On For A Ride

This bank is announcing a groundbreaking offer for its miles-earning cards, and it's news that many of us have been waiting to hear for years. Starting in December, this card will become a flexible points currency with real power. Partner offer, terms apply.
The door to the Lean In office in Palo Alto has Sheryl Sandberg's name on it. The email addresses for Lean In employees bear her initials. And millions of dollars in funding every year for the women's empowerment organization comes from her.
But the staff has a singular message: Sandberg now has little to do with the group she founded.
This bride's extremely specific dress code for her Hawaiian dream wedding specifies different colors for women below 160 pounds, women above 160 pounds, men below 200 pounds, men above 200 pounds and children.
One of Donald Trump’s closest advisers spoke with a Russian offering cooperation from Moscow and a meeting with Vladimir Putin during the 2016 election campaign, the special counsel Robert Mueller revealed on Friday.
On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring more than 1,000 others. Within the week, the US had officially entered World War II.