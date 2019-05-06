Adorable Baby Laughs While He's Sleeping

We tried to count the spins and came up with a rough estimate of 150 RPMs at the end. The hiker has been transported to a hospital for treatment of her hiking injury and suffered only nausea and dizziness from her spin.
There was something about Primland that made Emily Nunn see red — a lavish and expensive outdoor Xanadu situated near her beloved Virginia hometown. Then she went there and had... a pretty good time. Blame the trout stream and the 400-thread-count linens.
It was fun seeing what Apple came up with in its attempt to build the most powerful Mac ever, in the same way it is fun to read about supercars. More importantly, I thought that sense of "going for it" that characterized the Mac Pro permeated Apple's entire keynote.