BYE, BYE BABY

Dad Drops Baby Onto Fresh Snowfall, Underestimates How Deep It Is

3 diggs
When your baby is only about 20 inches tall, 20 inches of snow turns out to be a bit of an issue.
Rachel Frisbee via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
FLANNELS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Flannel Shirt With A Built-In Beer Bottle Pocket

1 digg californiacowboy.com
Cozy? Meet koozie. This made-in-America flannel shirt from California Cowboy was designed with an avalanche of cool. That means high quality fabrics, extra warm thermal lining, one water-resistant dry pocket and one dedicated bottle pocket. And to help you enjoy your cold one in style, California Cowboy will throw in a bottle opener and koozie for free.