THE LOVE IS REAL

Toddler And Dog Are In Perfect Harmony, Can't Get Enough Of Each Other

2 diggs
Brooklyn, the dog, goes nose to nose, with baby Andonis leaving him giggling for good.
Caters via VideoElehphant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

14 diggs everlane.com
Easy and slim — but not skinny. These jeans are made of premium 11-ounce Japanese denim that feels substantial, but has a touch of stretch for comfort.
DO YOU SEE WHAT THEY SEE?

3 diggs New York Magazine
Six years after the first prototype first appeared, Google Glass fans still haunt the internet — particularly on Reddit, where r/googleglass continues to see updates years after its namesake’s heyday has passed. Yes, there are still “glassholes.” And honestly? They’re pretty nice.