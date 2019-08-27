THAT'S ONE WAY TO GET A HAIRCUT

Rebounding Hatchet At Axe-Throwing Bar Nearly Takes A Guy's Head Off

0 diggs
Again: We are never going to go to one of these axe-throwing bars. Not even once.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MY SISTER, THE ISIS WIFE

4 diggs elle.com
Sam is Lori's older sister, but Sam was the one always getting in trouble. Parties, older boyfriends, dead-end jobs, dead-end marriages. And now, three federal charges: providing material support to ISIS, aiding and abetting ISIS, and lying to the FBI.