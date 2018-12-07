Here's The First 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

This bank is announcing a groundbreaking offer for its miles-earning cards, and it's news that many of us have been waiting to hear for years. Starting in December, this card will become a flexible points currency with real power. Partner offer, terms apply.
Kevin Hart has been a certified A-list star for several years now, but his latest role, as the host for the 2019 Oscars, has brought homophobic statements and tweets from his past under a new level of scrutiny.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Uber is going nowhere fast, The US Army wants gamers and YouTube comments are good now.
The "involuntarily celibate" community is typically seen as being male-dominated, with female members — otherwise known as "femcels" — often being overlooked. Writer Nick Chester meets the women who are being left behind.
"I still can't comprehend that there are humans riding on the top of this lone white streak into the great black open," wrote astronaut Alexander Gerst about this footage of the Soyuz MS-11 entering orbit. Same, Alexander. Same.
Like many wellness trends devoted to improving the aesthetics and overall performance of the vagina and the area surrounding it, vaginal lightening is often attributed to the widespread prevalence of internet porn.
Seventeen months in, Kelly and President Donald Trump have reached a stalemate in their relationship and it is no longer seen as tenable by either party. Though Trump asked Kelly over the summer to stay on as chief of staff for two more years, the two have stopped speaking in recent days.