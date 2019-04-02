What It Looks Like When A Massive Avalanche Is Coming Straight Towards You

Although salt is abundant here on Earth, it still requires extraction from stone deposits or salty waters. The process of mining that salt can produce interesting landscapes, including deep, stable caverns, multicolored pools of water, and geometric carvings.
The consensus among informed observers is that the sea will rise in Miami Beach somewhere between 13 and 34 inches by 2050. By 2100, it is extremely likely to be closer to six feet, which means, unless you own a yacht and a helicopter, sayonara.
The youngest son to one of the most brutal leaders in recent history, Tommy Suharto's tale fits somewhere on the same shelf as Pablo Escobar's and Kim Jung Un's. Parisian photographer and explorer Romain Veillon takes us through the ghostly hotel that many believe has been cursed by Suharto's victims.