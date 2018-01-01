Audio Illusions That Will Forever Put Your Sense Of Hearing Into Question

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Investors in Juul know something we don't, how to care less and why installing beta software is a bad idea.
Seventeen years before the Stonewall Riots, Dale Jennings proclaimed to a California court that he was a homosexual. It was the first glimmer of a civil rights revolution. This is the story of an unsung, and reluctant, hero.