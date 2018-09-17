Guy's First Attempt At Riding An ATV Does Not Go At All Like He Had Hoped

A CBC News and Toronto Star investigation reveals how box-office behemoth Ticketmaster uses its own bag of tricks — which includes partnering with scalpers — to boost its profits at the expense of music fans.
monday.com has built a team management tool that boosts productivity and collaboration, brings transparency to teams of any size, and connects people to processes. Already, monday.com is used by over 35,000 teams, including WeWork, NBC and Uber.
The Computer History Museum has two operational IBM 1401 computers used for demos, but a few weeks ago one computer suddenly couldn't print anything. I helped track down the problem, but it was more tricky than we expected; along the way we had to investigate the printer error checking circuits, the print buffer and even low level core memory signals.