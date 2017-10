DECADES OF LOVE A Tender Moment Between A 105-Year-Old And A 100-Year-Old As They Gear Up To Celebrate Their 80th Anniversary

"Arthur is 105 (born 1912), Marcia is 100 (born 1917). Tomorrow marks the 80th year they have been married. They are one of the oldest living couples in America. Marcia can really only say 'hello, hello' but she seems to have some sort of understanding of her surroundings."