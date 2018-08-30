Guy Lets A Barber Cut His Hair With An Angle Grinder, For Some Reason

The details of every relationship are as unique as a tented arch fingerprint, but being dumped is universal: the shock, the denial, the sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach. But what you can never find is the Holy Grail of grief: a time machine that could whisk you back to happier days when the girl of your dreams still loved you.
Following the lead of the "Unfriended" movies, this debut film from writer-director Aneesh Chaganty uses the web and FaceTime windows to take a crack at the thriller genre. Here's what the reviews have to say.