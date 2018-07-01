THIS IS WONDERFUL

Woman Coming Out Of Anesthesia Is Convinced That Doctors Operated On The Wrong Foot

4 diggs
And, boy, is she amped about Canadian healthcare.
S Des
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'I HAD TO BE THE PERSON TO BANG THE DRUM'

4 diggs GQ
With "BlacKkKlansman," the legendary director returns to the subjects he's helped define for a generation of filmgoers — racism, power and the inescapability of history. It's a film that feels vital to the Trump era, even though, as Lee knows, the story behind it stretches back decades.
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

1 digg
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
IT'S PROBABLY NOT BROKEN

7 diggs
Cohen reprises his role as the right-wing Israeli "Colonel Erran Moran," convincing the former Republican Senate nominee from Alabama to let him use his pedophile detector on him. Moore has been tailed by multiple allegations of sexual assault against young women and girls.