THAT'S A LOT OF SPINS

Freestyle Skier Films Himself Landing The Second-Ever Quad Cork 1980

Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli became the second human in history to land this amazing trick at the Audi Nines.
Andri Ragettli via ViralHog
