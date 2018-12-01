Remix Master Makes A Bop Out Of Recently Captured Audio From Mars

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon gave us a present for the cold open of "The Tonight Show" last night, performing the "Saturday Night Live" classic "I Wish It Was Christmas" with Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan.
Want to start earning serious points but don't want to pay a high annual fee? It's hard to beat this card, which has a $95 annual fee that's waived the first year and earns valuable bonus points on popular purchase categories. Partner offer, terms apply.
A generation ago, Venezuela’s capital was one of Latin America’s most thriving, glamorous cities; an oil-fuelled, tree-lined cauldron of culture that guidebooks hailed as a mecca for foodies, night owls and art fans. Now it is buckling under hyperinflation, crime and poverty.