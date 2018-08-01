OFF-COLOR AND OFFBEAT

Aubrey Plaza Is Throwing Punches In The Wonderfully Weird Trailer For 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn'

2 diggs
We don't quite know what's going on, but we're having a great time.
JoBlo Movie Trailers
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

5 diggs Indiegogo
All you have to do is lay down. That's it. The C-Rest neck support helps you release tension, improve posture and relieve stress in 10 minutes. It's like an on-demand neck rub. And if that sounds good to you at all, then now would be a good time to back their Indiegogo campaign.
'IT'S ALL COME DOWN TO THIS'

14 diggs Outside Online
In November 2015, veteran thru-hiker Stephen "Otter" Olshansky was on the Continental Divide Trail in northern New Mexico when winter storms blanketed the area with several feet of snow. Pinned down and running out of food, he scraped his way to a campground latrine, holed up inside and prayed for help to arrive.
'LAWYERS COST WHAT THEY COST'

3 diggs thecut.com
When you get divorced in New York, the court seeks to preserve the lifestyle for all parties involved, and if you have one pot of money — in this case, me — that gets split between two households.