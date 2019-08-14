ALEXA, SHOW ME GRAND THEFT/LARCENY

Amazon Delivery Man Delivers Package, Promptly Steals Child's Bicycle From Driveway

A Ring camera caught a Amazon delivery man redhanded stealing a young girl's bike from the driveway.
Via Caters
