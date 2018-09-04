NSFW: SEX JOKES, AUSTRALIAN ACCENT

A Funny Stand-Up Comedy Bit About Being A Single Canadian Woman

1 digg
We're not worried about Amanda Brooke Perrin's dating life because she's really funny and can do a really solid Australian accent.
CBC Comedy
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CODING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

That World Changing App Idea Isn't Going To Build Itself

1 digg breue.com
You have an amazing idea that you want to turn into a reality. But, you can’t code and don’t have a co-founder that can. Meet Breue, your digital launch partner. Breue turns a good idea into a beautiful, full-functioning product for $9k in 4 weeks.
THE SEQUEL TO 'CHILDREN OF MEN'

12 diggs GQ
A strange thing has happened to men over the past few decades: We've become increasingly infertile, so much so that within a generation we may lose the ability to reproduce entirely. What's causing this mysterious drop in sperm counts — and is there any way to reverse it before it's too late?