WELL, IF ALEXA SAYS THEY'RE GONNA WIN...

Even Alexa Has Her Predictions On Who Will Win The Super Bowl

"Alexa, while you're here, can you also tell us what are the next lottery numbers?"
EVERYONE'S FETISH IS A SAFE SPACE

Over the past decade, Fetlife.com has amassed a community of over 7 million people with a seemingly simple mission: a place for folks to talk about their sexual desires in an open, healthy environment online. And that, for better or worse, comes down to one man: John Baku.
'AS CLOSE TO THE PAST AS WE CAN GET'

For more than a half-century, Desposito's Seafood Restaurant has served the best boiled shrimp on the Wilmington River. Simple Southern fish shacks — food for coastal families, cooked and caught by coastal families — are disappearing throughout the region. And Desposito's may be soon to follow.
PARTED PARTNERS PENNY PINCHING

The sooner you unsnarl the tangled-up yarn ball of your lives, the sooner you can get on with yours — or so the conventional wisdom goes. Dating columnists certainly wouldn't advise, for instance, continuing to share a 600-square-foot apartment for several months with the person who's just dumped you.