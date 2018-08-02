Weather Boi Al Roker Eats Hot Wings

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Everyone wants to check out Montana's deadly hole, a man purposefully ruins a $250 steak and we have to stop talking about Zelda, Mario and Final Fantasy.
We have never been more aware of the appalling events that occur around the world every day. But in the face of so much horror, is there a danger that we become numb to the headlines — and does it matter if we do?
A new repertory series spotlights both the extraordinary work of the cinematographers involved — including Rachel Morrison, Natasha Braier, Joan Churchill, and Ellen Kuras — and the shocking lack of representation in the field.
A critical, financial, personal, and possibly even spiritual catastrophe that with each passing day feels more like a masterpiece, Dennis Hopper' "The Last Movie" is one of the great lost films of the 1970s.