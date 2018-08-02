WARM FRONT INCOMING

Weather Boi Al Roker Eats Hot Wings

Roker sits down with "First We Feast" to talk chat about his career, the strangeness of getting name-checked in rap songs and winning a Guinness world record for meteorology.
SEEING IS BEING

A new repertory series spotlights both the extraordinary work of the cinematographers involved — including Rachel Morrison, Natasha Braier, Joan Churchill, and Ellen Kuras — and the shocking lack of representation in the field.
REST IN PEACE, NIA WILSON

Race is not the only privilege one can have, but it is the most powerful. So if you're white, how can you help remedy that situation?