THERE'S LAZY AND THEN THERE'S THIS

If You've Ever Wondered How Your Luggage Gets Lost, This Is Probably How

A passenger landing in Manchester, UK watched airline workers toss her suitcase onto the ground, instead of the trolley.
Eaevans1990 via Newsflare
