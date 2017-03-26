When the dog wants to play catch with the puck on the ice at Verizon Center, you play catch with the dog on the ice at Verizon Center. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/UWMZ75TVmE— CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) March 26, 2017 2 diggs Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain AIRBUD: THE HOCKEY ONE Very Good Dog Plays Fetch With A Puck In An NHL Arena 2 diggs Twitter Cute Animals Sports Video We can't see any reason why every hockey game doesn't start with a pre-face off game of fetch. CSN Capitals Via Nate <3